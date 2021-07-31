RiverDogs Double Up Fireflies 12-6 for Seventh Straight Win

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs pounded out 17 hits as they defeated the Columbia Fireflies 12-6 in front of 4,398 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday night. The win was the team’s seventh in a row and improved their record to 54-21 on the season, the best mark in Minor League Baseball.

The RiverDogs trailed briefly at the outset of the game when Juan Carlos Negret doubled in a run to give the Fireflies a 1-0 advantage. However, in the bottom of the first inning, Charleston answered with a five-run frame. Brett Wisely walked with one out and Heriberto Hernandez followed with a double to place runners on second and third for Diego Infante. The right fielder hit a hard groundball at the third baseman that bounced off of his glove and into left field to score two runs and give the RiverDogs the lead. Osleivis Basabe followed a Logan Driscoll single with a two-run triple down the right field line to make it 4-1 and Matt Dyer closed the inning with a chopper through the right side that plated another.

The lead grew even more over the next three innings. The second frame began with three straight hits, two of which brought in a run and Wisely launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning to expand the margin to 9-1.

Columbia (36-39) brought some intrigue back to the affair with a five-run inning of their own in the fifth. RiverDogs starter Ian Seymour allowed a two-run home run to Jose Marquez and walked Tyler Tolbert with one out before departing the game. Steffon Moore entered from the bullpen and walked the first three batters that he faced, forcing in a run. Moore induced Omar Hernandez to hit a groundball to third that momentarily looked like it would begin an inning-ending double play. However, the relay throw from second to first was errant and allowed two more runs to score. When the dust settled, the Fireflies had closed within 9-6.

Once again, the RiverDogs responded with a crooked number of their own in the bottom of the same inning. With Wisely at first, Hernandez hit a chopper to the left of the mound that reliever Luis De Avila picked up and fired wildly to first, allowing the runner to race all the way around the bases. Infante and Logan Driscoll followed with consecutive RBI singles and the lead was solidified at 12-6.

Hernandez and Wisely finished with four hits on the night. Infante, Driscoll and Dyer each put together multi-hit games as well. Rubendy Jaquez collected three of the six hits for the Fireflies.

Seymour received a no-decision after allowing four runs in 4.1 innings. The southpaw struck out a career-high eight batters. Moore settled in nicely after the tough start to his appearance, eventually striking out six over 2.2 hitless innings as he earned the win. Andrew Gross tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Ballpark Fun

Prior to Friday’s game, the ceremonial first pitch was thrown by David O’Neil to his birth father Mike Patterson. The two men were recently reunited after several decades apart and spent the evening enjoying a RiverDogs game.

Saturday will feature a doubleheader between the RiverDogs and Fireflies with the first game scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. The pitching match-up in the opening game will feature LHP Luis Moncada (4-0, 2.29) for the RiverDogs against RHP Matt Stil (2-2, 5.49) of Columbia. The RiverDogs will celebrate the start of the Olympics in Tokyo by hosting their own version of the Olympic games at The Joe.