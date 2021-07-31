Social services extends food stamp benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Social Services have decided to extend pandemic-era SNAP food stamp benefits.

McMaster says the SNAP pandemic supplement will now last through the end of the year, even though they were supposed to end this weekend.

Governor McMaster cited the protection of vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians when justifying the extension in a letter sent to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says this additional money averages out to about an extra $177 per month for eligible people in the state.

