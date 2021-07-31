SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tree crushes truck with driver inside

The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been...
The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been hit by a falling tree.(Burton Fire District)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a tree fell on a truck in Beaufort County, first responders were worried the driver might be injured.

The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been hit by a falling tree.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, first responders say they arrived to the crushed car on Bluebird Lane in Burton.

Crews arrived on scene to find a tree resting upon a damaged pickup truck, but they say the driver was able to get themselves out of the truck without injury.

A large separate tree had also fallen across the street and blocked the roadway, but firefighters say it didn’t caused any damages or injuries.

Last November, the Burton Fire District says they responded to a similar incident on County Shed Road, when a tree limb fell on a vehicle as the driver was leaving her driveway. Firefighters say a branch fell through the windshield into the driver’s area and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Burton fire officials urge citizens to inspect their yards for dead trees or tree limbs threatening their homes or vehicles. If the trees or limbs cannot be removed, avoid those areas, and consider this risk when deciding whether to evacuate during severe weather.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County government buildings as of Monday
Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died...
Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident
The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through...
SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:24 p.m. deputies responded to...
One person injured in apartment complex shooting near Summerville

Latest News

Trident United Way says they have distributed a "Community Engagement Grant" to the Kingdom...
Charity gives away backpacks to students in need
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory issued in Lowcountry
McMaster says the SNAP pandemic supplement will now last through the end of the year, even...
Social services extends food stamp benefits
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the number of COVID-19 cases in the...
MUSC: Number of COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area doubles in a week