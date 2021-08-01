SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Saunders earns silver medal in Tokyo

Raven Saunders, of United States, competes in the final of the women's shot put at the 2020...
Raven Saunders, of United States, competes in the final of the women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Steven Ardary and Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Burke High School alum Raven Sauders won the silver medal in the shot put on Saturday night.

Saunders’ throw of 19.79 meters was enough to bring home the silver medal.

The city of Charleston held a watch party Saturday night to cheer and support Raven Saunders as she competed in the shot put finals in Tokyo.

Around 50 members of the community – including some of Saunders’ family members – watched her go for gold tonight from the Arthur Christopher Community Center just across the street from Burke High School where she got her start.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says Saunders is a true inspiration to people not just in Charleston but across the Lowcountry and that her triumphs over adversity and reaching the highest performance level in the world sends a powerful message to other young people.

“Follow your dreams. If you can conceive it, you can achieve it, and that’s exactly what Raven has done. She has shown that to the Lowcountry,” Tecklenburg said.

The mayor says whatever happens, the city will give Saunders a homecoming celebration fit for an Olympian when she returns.

Saunders graduated from Burke High School in 2014. Two years later, she competed in her first Olympic games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Saunders earned her spot in Saturday’s final by finishing first in her qualifying group with a throw of 19.22 meters.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County government buildings as of Monday
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:24 p.m. deputies responded to...
One person injured in apartment complex shooting near Summerville
Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died...
Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident
The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through...
SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Dozens of North Charleston residents gathered despite the heat Saturday afternoon to remember...
Foundation in memory of teen North Charleston mass shooting victim opens doors
A local non-profit on Friday night honored those who helped them give back to the Lowcountry.
Non-profit honors community volunteers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit honors community volunteers
A Charleston woman celebrated turning 101 years old on Friday by being presented with South...
‘God and gardening’: Charleston woman turns 101, awarded Order of the Palmetto