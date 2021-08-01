Crews respond to fire on Kraft Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says two people were transported to the hospital after being removed from a Saturday morning fire.

Authorities say they responded to a call about a mobile home fire on Kraft Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says first arriving firefighters found the home fully involved in fire and bystanders on the scene said two people were inside the home.

Firefighters say they were able to enter the home and remove the two occupants who were later transferred to a hospital by Charleston County EMS. No information was provided on the condition of the home’s occupants.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.

Crews with the North Charleston, Charleston and Saint Andrews fire departments along with Charleston County EMS responded to the incident.

