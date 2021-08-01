Dangerous heat this afternoon with the potential for strong to severe storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued today. Today is a First Alert Weather Day, make sure to stay hydrated and cool through the afternoon as highs top off in the mid 90′s again. With the humidity, the heat index will approach 105-115 degrees (highest along the coast). We are also watching for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, a strong to severe storm is possible. Any storm could contain frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rainfall. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. A break from the heat is on the way next week and clouds increase as tropical moisture surges into the Lowcountry along a stalled front. Rain chances increase substantially, up to 60 to 70% Monday through Friday. Several inches of rain could fall for some spots during this time frame, localized flooding is possible. With more clouds and activity, temperatures will fall below average into the 80s Monday through Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Scattered PM Storms. High 95, Low 76.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 73.

THURSDAY: More Clouds Than Sunshine. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85, Low 74.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.