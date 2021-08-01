SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat warning issued for Charleston Co., advisory for rest of Lowcountry

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and warnings for several Lowcountry counties.

Weather officials say there will be a heat warning in place in coastal Colleton, Charleston and tidal Berkeley counties. They say it will extend from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, the NWS has issued a heat advisory for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Beaufort and inland Berkeley counties.

The National Weather Service says the heat index values predicted show temperatures of 112 degrees to 116 degrees are possible Saturday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur so the NWS is encouraging people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The weather service say people should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible people should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency so call 911 if someone appears to be suffering from the symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

