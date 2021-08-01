SC Lottery
Ft. Dorchester alum Camacho-Quinn sets Olympic record in 100m hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, wins a women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the 2020...
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, wins a women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (WCSC) - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set a new Olympic record in the women’s 100 meter hurdles on Sunday morning winning her semifinal heat with a time of 12.26 seconds in Tokyo.

Camacho-Quinn, a Fort Dorchester alum, will have a chance to earn a gold medal on Sunday night when the finals are run at 10:50 p.m.

Running for her mother’s native Puerto Rico, Camacho-Quinn will be one of the favorites in the finals after breaking the previous Olympic record of 12.35 seconds set in 2012.

Mt. Pleasant police officer Murlen Jean finished her heat with a time of 13.99 seconds and did not advance to the medal race.

Camacho-Quinn, who’s running in her 2nd Olympic games, is attempting to become the 2nd Lowcountry native to earn a medal this weekend. Burke alum Raven Saunders earned the silver medal in the women’s shot put on Saturday night.

