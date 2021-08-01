Joint Base identifies deceased airman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they can identify the airman who died Friday now his next of kin have been notified.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base officials said.

Zheng was a C-17 pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron and authorities say he confirmed dead at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Team Charleston is devastated by the loss of our Airman and brother,” 437th Airlift Wing commander Col. Robert Lankford said. “We express our deepest sympathies to Ray’s family, friends and the Airmen who have worked alongside him. Everyone who met Ray knows how much of an impact he brought to the mission. He will be deeply missed.”

The base says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Those in need of counseling resources can contact a base chaplain, the mental health professionals, military and family life counselors, unit first sergeants and their chain of command.

Base officials say phone numbers for most resources can be found at the Joint Base Charleston’s website.

