SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joint Base identifies deceased airman

U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base officials said.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they can identify the airman who died Friday now his next of kin have been notified.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base officials said.

Zheng was a C-17 pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron and authorities say he confirmed dead at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Team Charleston is devastated by the loss of our Airman and brother,” 437th Airlift Wing commander Col. Robert Lankford said. “We express our deepest sympathies to Ray’s family, friends and the Airmen who have worked alongside him. Everyone who met Ray knows how much of an impact he brought to the mission. He will be deeply missed.”

The base says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Those in need of counseling resources can contact a base chaplain, the mental health professionals, military and family life counselors, unit first sergeants and their chain of command.

Base officials say phone numbers for most resources can be found at the Joint Base Charleston’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a...
Crews clear disruptive crash on Ashley River Bridge
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been...
Tree crushes truck with driver inside
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory issued in Lowcountry

Latest News

Additionally, the NWS has issued a heat advisory for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Beaufort and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat warning issued for Charleston Co., advisory for rest of Lowcountry
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Silver for Saunders in Tokyo
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Silver for Saunders in Tokyo
Kids got to enjoy music, food, games and more, including visits from the North Charleston...
Lowcountry organizations partner with Charleston Co. school for back-to-school BBQ