Memorial park to slain SC Sen. Pinckney opening in Marion
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARION, S.C. (AP) - A park built as a memorial to South Carolina Sen. Clementa Pinckney is celebrating its grand opening.
Amazing Grace Park in Marion has a walking trail, a dog park, playground and a venue for gatherings. It is beside the Marion County Museum, which has a memorial exhibit honoring Pinckney.
He was a state senator from Ridgeland who was killed in 2015 in a racist massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston along with eight other Black worshippers. Pinckney also was the pastor at Emanuel AME.
The grand opening for the $3 million park is Saturday.
