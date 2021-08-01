SC Lottery
New graffiti park and mural pops up in Goose Creek

Goose Creek Art Director Barbara Richardson says the city just completed a pop-up graffiti park...
Goose Creek Art Director Barbara Richardson says the city just completed a pop-up graffiti park on Red Bank Road, where anyone can come out to paint and express themselves.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a push for more public art in Goose Creek, and residents and officials alike are excited about the new additions in town.

Goose Creek Art Director Barbara Richardson says the city just completed a pop-up graffiti park on Red Bank Road, where anyone can come out to paint and express themselves. She said they’re hoping to get food trucks to park there for family fun as well.

The city also painted a mural on the side of the Food Lion on St. James Avenue, and dozens of people have already come by to take pictures with it.

Richardson said it’s crucial to have art projects like these in town. “We’ve been starved for it for a very long time,” she said. “Art transforms communities, so we’re ready for some transformation. We’d like to do a lot more, and the city is doing façade grants to local businesses that would like to get some public art out there.”

Business owners hoping to get a façade grant or local artists wanting to get involved should contact Richardson by emailing her at gcculturalarts@gmail.com.

