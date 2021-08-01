Non-profit honors community volunteers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local non-profit on Friday night honored those who helped them give back to the Lowcountry.

Community Resource Centers honored the volunteers that helped them distribute food and hygiene supplies during the pandemic.

Officials with the non-profit say they were able to deliver 1.6 million boxes of groceries, over 200,000 diapers and other other baby supplies and over 50,000 hygiene kits.

The center also recognized others in the community who helped their efforts including State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor.

