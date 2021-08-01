SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina Senate, House redistricting meetings planned

A group of South Carolina senators will continue to travel the state this week with three more...
A group of South Carolina senators will continue to travel the state this week with three more public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of South Carolina senators will continue to travel the state this week with three more public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

Joining the redistricting work this week is a House committee holding an organizational meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Both the House ad hoc committee and Senate subcommittee will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The Senate subcommittee meetings are taking place Monday in Greenville, Tuesday in Florence and Wednesday in Beaufort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a...
Crews clear disruptive crash on Ashley River Bridge
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Crews responded to the structure fire on Detyens Road at about 7:30 a.m. and found a single...
Crews find person dead inside house fire
The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been...
Tree crushes truck with driver inside

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Governor McMaster’s Communication Director Brian Symmes said “Governor McMaster never ordered a...
McMaster’s office says mask mandate ‘entirely unenforceable’
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators to hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC senators hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August