Analysts: SC gas prices inch higher following lull

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Price reports show South Carolina gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says that the average price of gasoline is $2.88 per gallon Monday.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 6.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and GasBuddy analysts say they stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy’s price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.59 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.55 per gallon. That is a difference of 96 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, and GasBuddy analysts say it is averaging at $3.16 per gallon Monday. They say the national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

