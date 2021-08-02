SC Lottery
Camacho-Quinn strikes gold in Tokyo

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, center, celebrates after winning the gold in the women's...
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, center, celebrates after winning the gold in the women's 100-meters hurdles final ahead of Kendra Harrison, of United States, silver, right, and Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, fourth, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (WCSC) - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the gold medal in the women’s 100 meter hurdles on Sunday night in Tokyo with a time of 12.37 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record during her semifinal heat on Sunday morning with a time of 12.26 seconds.

The Fort Dorchester alum is running for her mother’s native Puerto Rico and was considered one of the favorites going in the finals.

Camacho-Quinn is the second Lowcountry native to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Burke High School alum Raven Saunders won the silver medal on Saturday night in the women’s shot put.

