Camacho-Quinn strikes gold in Tokyo

TOKYO (WCSC) - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the gold medal in the women’s 100 meter hurdles on Sunday night in Tokyo with a time of 12.37 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record during her semifinal heat on Sunday morning with a time of 12.26 seconds.

The Fort Dorchester alum is running for her mother’s native Puerto Rico and was considered one of the favorites going in the finals.

Camacho-Quinn is the second Lowcountry native to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Burke High School alum Raven Saunders won the silver medal on Saturday night in the women’s shot put.

