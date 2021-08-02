Charleston County puts $108 million referendum to work as Otranto Road Library re-opens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first, newly-renovated Charleston County Library is set to re-open Monday morning.

The library at Otranto Road closed for renovations August 2020 and has since been completely redesigned and enhanced with much-needed upgrades.

Otranto Road Library Manager Ray Turner says the library is used by more than 500 people every day, but these upgrades could attract even more people.

“It provides better access to the community,” Turner said. “There’s so many folks that still need libraries because there’s still a digital divide. Particularly here at Otranto we do a lot of work force development, a lot of resumes.”

Turner says the Otranto Road Library is now equipped with dozens of new computers for both adults and children. Inside he says it has been completely redesigned with new shelves, furniture and books.

The renovations are funded by a $108 million referendum that Turner says was passed by Charleston County residents with overwhelming support. He says the referendum will be used to build five new libraries and renovate five existing libraries.

The library is scheduled to hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Library officials say another recipient of the Charleston County referendum, the Dorchester Road Regional Library, is now closed for renovations. The county says those are expected to take one year to complete.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.