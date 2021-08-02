SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies man shot on Hanover Street

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther Reynolds said authorities believe that the shooting started inside a building that continued outside.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 31-year-man who died after being shot on Wednesday on Hanover Street.

Reno Thomas, from Charleston, died on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina from a gunshot wound that occurred on Wednesday evening on Hanover Street, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Five people were shot on Wednesday in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said authorities believe that the shooting started inside a building that continued outside.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:50 p.m. When responding officers arrived they saw a vehicle speeding away and thought they were involved. According to Reynolds, the vehicle had a person who was shot, so officers followed them to the hospital and assisted the victim until they got to the emergency room.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a...
Crews clear disruptive crash on Ashley River Bridge
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Crews responded to the structure fire on Detyens Road at about 7:30 a.m. and found a single...
Crews find person dead inside house fire
The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Silver for Saunders in Tokyo

Latest News

Plewinski says he spent the last part of his deployment researching and designing the tree house.
Lowcountry father fulfills tree house promise to sons
All eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit are currently closed for a crash.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-26 near Jedburg road
Around two dozen people gathered on Sunday in Marion Square to rally in support of the Cuban...
Group calls for changes in Cuba
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group calls for changes in Cuba