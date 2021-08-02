Coroner identifies man shot on Hanover Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 31-year-man who died after being shot on Wednesday on Hanover Street.

Reno Thomas, from Charleston, died on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina from a gunshot wound that occurred on Wednesday evening on Hanover Street, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Five people were shot on Wednesday in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said authorities believe that the shooting started inside a building that continued outside.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:50 p.m. When responding officers arrived they saw a vehicle speeding away and thought they were involved. According to Reynolds, the vehicle had a person who was shot, so officers followed them to the hospital and assisted the victim until they got to the emergency room.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.

