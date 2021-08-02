SC Lottery
COVID surge driving South Carolina pediatric ICUs to capacity

Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer's surge.
Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer's surge.
By MICHELLE LIU
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Doctors say a recent surge in COVID-19 cases is pushing South Carolina’s pediatric ICUs to capacity.

The Prisma Health pediatricians said Monday the medical system for kids is also overloaded because of a rise in other respiratory viruses as people have stopped social distancing and mask-wearing.

Pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse says these are more reasons to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Health officials emphasized this week the need to achieve herd immunity as less than 45% of eligible South Carolinians have gotten fully vaccinated.

Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer’s surge, and hospitalizations have jumped more than 100% over the last two weeks.

