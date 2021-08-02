SC Lottery
Crews clear crash on Ashley River Road bridge

The crash was reported on Ashley River Road between Bees Ferry Road and Glendale Drive.
By Logan Reigstad and Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has been cleared after blocking lanes on a bridge in West Ashley.

Reports say a crash blocked a bridge on Ashley River Road that crosses train tracks near Bees Ferry Road.

Specifically, the crash was reported between Bees Ferry Road and Glendale Drive on Ashley River Road.

There has been no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

