From heat to heavy rain for the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A frontal boundary will stall across the area this week resulting in a big change in our weather patter from excessive heat to excessive rainfall! Today will be our best chance of catching some dry time with sunshine. Highs will reach 90 degrees this afternoon with heat index values around 100 degrees. This is down from the 110-120° range that we saw heat indices peak at over the weekend. Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The rain chance will begin to increase tonight with showers and storms likely on Tuesday. Off and on downpours and storms will be possible Tuesday through Friday. Heavy rain is expected with rainfall totals between 3-7″ by the end of the week. Isolated spots could see higher amounts. Localized flooding is a concern but discerning exactly when and where it will occur is impossible at this time. We’ll keep you updated! Drier weather will slowly start to return over the upcoming weekend with less rain, more sunshine and hotter temperatures.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.