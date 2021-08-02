SC Lottery
Heavy rain on the way for the rest of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A frontal boundary will stall across the area this week resulting in a big change in our weather patter from excessive heat to excessive rainfall! Isolated storms will be possible this through this evening with temperatures near 90 degrees. The rain chance will begin to increase tonight with showers and storms likely on Tuesday. Off and on downpours and storms will be possible Tuesday through Friday. Heavy rain is expected with rainfall totals between 3-7″ by the end of the week. Isolated spots could see higher amounts. Localized flooding is a concern but discerning exactly when and where it will occur is impossible at this time. We’ll keep you updated! Drier weather will slowly start to return over the upcoming weekend with less rain, more sunshine and hotter temperatures.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 83, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 83, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 84, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 86, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

