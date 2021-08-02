Inmate awarded $40,000 following attack at Lieber prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate at Lieber Prison in Ridgeville has been awarded thousands of dollars after he claimed in a lawsuit his roommate stabbed him repeatedly, may have broken his nose, and damaged the nerve in his left hand.

William Henry Strickland IV claims in a lawsuit he was awakened by his cellmate at the Lieber Correctional Institute 3 years ago in April. Strickland says he was ordered out of his bunk and was viciously stabbed and attacked by his roommate.

He claims he was stabbed in the head, back and arms. According to Strickland, about an hour later, two staff members came into his cell, grabbed his blood-soaked arm and gave him a routine TB shot, but made no attempt to render aid or get him any kind of medical help.

Strickland claims it wasn’t until 17 days later that he got medical help, and he says his cellmate was never charged.

Two months ago, Strickland was awarded $40,000 from the state’s insurance reserve fund.

