SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2018.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half of her left lung being removed.

“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Well-wishers included Jane Lynch, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health,” and Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote: “Praying for you! So many folks got your back!”

Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling President Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Additionally, the NWS has issued a heat advisory for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Beaufort and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat warning issued for Charleston Co., advisory for rest of Lowcountry
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
Joint Base identifies deceased airman
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Silver for Saunders in Tokyo

Latest News

Women joined together in Chicago to share their love of a childhood favorite, Double Dutch.
Women jumping into Double Dutch create an exercise movement
Vaccinations best tool against delta variant, CDC says
Women joined together in Chicago to share their love of a childhood favorite, Double Dutch.
Women revive their love for Double Dutch
Devin Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery,...
Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program