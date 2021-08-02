Several law enforcement agencies cancel National Night Out events due to severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several law enforcement agencies have canceled National Night Out events due to severe weather forecast forecast for Tuesday.

The following agencies have canceled their events.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office - Due to the preparation needs of our vendors, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled its National Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Pawleys Island Community Church because of the threat of inclement weather. Another community event will be scheduled in the fall of the year.

Isle of Palms Police Department - Event postponed.

Mount Pleasant Police Department - National Night Out will be postponed until October due to the weather coming in tonight and tomorrow. More information will be sent out regarding the makeup date and time. Thank you to those who planned on being there.

North Charleston Police Department - Due to tomorrow’s weather forecast tomorrow’s NCPD National Night Out event has been postponed and has been rescheduled for October 5th. Please help us spread the word on your social media platforms and on air.