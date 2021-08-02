SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Several law enforcement agencies cancel National Night Out events due to severe weather

Several law enforcement agencies have canceled National Night Out events due to severe weather...
Several law enforcement agencies have canceled National Night Out events due to severe weather forecast forecast for Tuesday. The following agencies have canceled their events.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several law enforcement agencies have canceled National Night Out events due to severe weather forecast forecast for Tuesday.

The following agencies have canceled their events.

  • Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office - Due to the preparation needs of our vendors, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled its National Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Pawleys Island Community Church because of the threat of inclement weather. Another community event will be scheduled in the fall of the year.
  • Isle of Palms Police Department - Event postponed.
  • Mount Pleasant Police Department - National Night Out will be postponed until October due to the weather coming in tonight and tomorrow. More information will be sent out regarding the makeup date and time. Thank you to those who planned on being there.
  • North Charleston Police Department - Due to tomorrow’s weather forecast tomorrow’s NCPD National Night Out event has been postponed and has been rescheduled for October 5th. Please help us spread the word on your social media platforms and on air.
  • Summerville Police Department - Event postponed

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
Joint Base identifies deceased airman

Latest News

A new lawsuit was filed Monday in the case of a former Charleston County School District...
New Lawsuit filed against Charleston Co. Schools, district officials in child molestation case
At the Medical University of South Carolina, all employees are now required to wear masks...
Lowcountry hospitals change visitor, mask policies as COVID cases rise
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Analysts: SC gas prices inch higher following lull
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews clear crash on Ashley River Road bridge