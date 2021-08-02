Lowcountry father fulfills tree house promise to sons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry father fulfilled a promise on Sunday to build a tree house for his two sons after his return from deployment.

Korey Plewinski, a battalion physician assistant in the South Carolina Army National Guard and physicians assistant at Trident Medical Center, returned from an eight-month deployment in November.

Before his deployment his sons, Sammy and Lincoln, asked him to build them a tree house like the ones on the show Tree House Masters.

Plewinski says he spent the last part of his deployment researching and designing the tree house.

Upon arriving home he submitted his plans to his home owners association and after approval it was time for construction.

Plewinski says the project was a great experience for him, his wife and their sons.

“They helped a bunch for their age,” Plewinski said. “It was a blast. It was a lot of fun. Plus my dad, when I first started this back in February, we had the boys out here and were just cranking away as hard as we could.”

Plewinski says one to the goals of the project was to make the tree house as “handmade and hand crafted” as possible.

Sunday on 6-year-old Sammy’s birthday, the family officially completed the treehouse and it’s ready for fun and games.

