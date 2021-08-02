Man found dead in burning Rock Hill house while homeowners were out of town

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead in a burning home while the homeowners were out of town, according to a case report.

York County deputies were dispatched to Rock Grove Avenue after someone called 911 and hung up while people could be heard screaming.

The fire department arrived at the home for a fire that was burning through the roof.

One deputy spoke to the homeowner on the phone. The homeowner said the only people living there were herself and her son. They were both out of town.

The fire department extinguished the fire and found 63-year-old Jerome Heath dead in the house.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to investigate the death.

York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating, while autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

