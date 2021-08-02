SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man found dead in burning Rock Hill house while homeowners were out of town

The fire department arrived at the home for a fire that was burning through the roof.
The fire department arrived at the home for a fire that was burning through the roof.
The fire department arrived at the home for a fire that was burning through the roof.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead in a burning home while the homeowners were out of town, according to a case report.

York County deputies were dispatched to Rock Grove Avenue after someone called 911 and hung up while people could be heard screaming.

The fire department arrived at the home for a fire that was burning through the roof.

One deputy spoke to the homeowner on the phone. The homeowner said the only people living there were herself and her son. They were both out of town.

The fire department extinguished the fire and found 63-year-old Jerome Heath dead in the house.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to investigate the death.

York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating, while autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
Joint Base identifies deceased airman

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday evening forecast
At the Medical University of South Carolina, all employees are now required to wear masks...
Lowcountry hospitals change visitor, mask policies as COVID cases rise
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Analysts: SC gas prices inch higher following lull