N. Charleston Police seek woman for questioning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning.

Heather Marie Davis, 35, is wanted for questioning related to a homicide that occurred on July 5 in North Charleston, police say.

A wanted poster released by the police department says Davis is known to have a number of identifiable tattoos including: a skull and rose on her inner right forearm, five flowers on her inner left forearm, the word “Brianna” at the top of her right wrist, the words “No Lies” on her inner right wrist, the words “Just Love” on her inner left wrist, and the word “Virgo” matched with a virgo symbol at top center back just below neck.

Davis is 5′5″, 135 lbs and police say her eye color is hazel, but her hair color is unknown. They listed her last know address as “Hotels in North Charleston”.

Anyone with any information regarding this individual should contact North Charleston Police Department On-Duty Detective Charlie Benton, anonymously contact the North Charleston Police Department Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

