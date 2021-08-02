SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston Police seek woman for questioning

Heather Marie Davis
Heather Marie Davis(North Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning.

Heather Marie Davis, 35, is wanted for questioning related to a homicide that occurred on July 5 in North Charleston, police say.

A wanted poster released by the police department says Davis is known to have a number of identifiable tattoos including: a skull and rose on her inner right forearm, five flowers on her inner left forearm, the word “Brianna” at the top of her right wrist, the words “No Lies” on her inner right wrist, the words “Just Love” on her inner left wrist, and the word “Virgo” matched with a virgo symbol at top center back just below neck.

Davis is 5′5″, 135 lbs and police say her eye color is hazel, but her hair color is unknown. They listed her last know address as “Hotels in North Charleston”.

Anyone with any information regarding this individual should contact North Charleston Police Department On-Duty Detective Charlie Benton, anonymously contact the North Charleston Police Department Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson...
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Additionally, the NWS has issued a heat advisory for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Beaufort and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat warning issued for Charleston Co., advisory for rest of Lowcountry
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
Joint Base identifies deceased airman
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Silver for Saunders in Tokyo

Latest News

Plewinski says he spent the last part of his deployment researching and designing the tree house.
Lowcountry father fulfills tree house promise to sons
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry father fulfills tree house promise to sons
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New graffiti park and mural pops up in Goose Creek
Around two dozen people gathered on Sunday in Marion Square to rally in support of the Cuban...
Group calls for changes in Cuba