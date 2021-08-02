Parent Survival Guide: School supply savings and bargains

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Retail Federation estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school items, almost $60 more than last year.

Tonya Sysco, a parent of four, has been preparing for the new school year little by little over the summer. She’s getting supplies her kids will need for school a month in advance.

“Sometimes you get a good deal if you go earlier, and to make sure nothing runs out because things run out you have to make sure you get it ahead of time so they will have their stuff,” Sysco said.

Money management Coach Debbie Kidd says not only does shopping early for school supplies pay off she says depending on what your budget is it’s the best way to go.

Kidd says also take advantage of scoring some of your child’s school supplies for free by going to back to school giveaways.

“Where you’re getting notebooks, pencils and paper even backpacks they can be expensive, so if you can go to those events, go early and get those backpacks and school supplies.” Kidd said.

Other great places to score a bargain Kidd says is at Dollar stores and even Goodwill where you can find some clothes and uniforms with tags still on them.

“It’s all sized and color coded, so if you have a child with a uniform, the thrift store has isles of uniforms, and they are all color coded by size, ” Kidd said.

She says when it comes to taking advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend reserve that for more of the high-ticket items like computers, tablets, college furniture , bedding items and even tennis shoes.

“I feel like if you can deck your child out with a new pair of sneakers, a backpack, and a new hairdo you are set in getting them excited about getting back in the classroom,” Kidd said.

“I so anticipate it. It gives me anxiety because you want to make sure you have enough to support your kids,” Sysco said.

Sixteen states in the U.S. currently have back-to-school sales tax holidays along with South Carolina. Here in our state the tax-free holiday starts next week on Friday Aug. 6 and ends on Sunday, Aug 8.

Tax exemptions apply to purchases made both in stores and online.

