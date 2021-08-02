SC Lottery
SC health department reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2399 new...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2399 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Saturday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,399 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Saturday.

The report included 1,794 confirmed cases and 605 probable cases. The report also included one confirmed death in Charleston County.

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 231, while Dorchester County reported 149 and Berkeley County reported 115. Richland County had the highest total at 235 cases.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 15,706 tests, with a 15.1% positive rate.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,739 . There were 1,176 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.5 million COVID-19 tests.



