Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said he was informed by the House physician that he tested positive for the virus even after being vaccinated.

According to Graham, he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the doctor Monday morning.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” he said. “I will be quarantining for ten days.”

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

