Trident Tech requires masks in public indoor places

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Tech is going to require masks for everyone on campus.

The community college says they will begin to enforce a mask policy on Monday after the CDC and DHEC updated their mask guidance last week.

The school says the mask policy is for inside places, but people do not need to wear a mask when they are alone in their office or work space.

The policy could change depending on guidance from state and federal agencies, and transmission rates in the Lowcountry area.

