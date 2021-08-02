SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trident Tech requires masks in public indoor places

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Tech is going to require masks for everyone on campus.

The community college says they will begin to enforce a mask policy on Monday after the CDC and DHEC updated their mask guidance last week.

The school says the mask policy is for inside places, but people do not need to wear a mask when they are alone in their office or work space.

The policy could change depending on guidance from state and federal agencies, and transmission rates in the Lowcountry area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
Joint Base identifies deceased airman

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews clear crash on Ashley River Road bridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident Tech requires masks in public indoor places
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. puts $108 million referendum to work as Otranto Road Library re-opens
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews clear crash on Ashley River Road bridge