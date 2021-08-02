SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Riley Bean and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Lowcountry’s own Raven Saunders is being scrutinized by officials with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after making an “X” with her arms at her medaling ceremony.

After receiving her silver medal for women’s shot put at the Olympics on Sunday, and after the Chinese national anthem played for winner Gong Lijiao, Saunders lifted her arms above her head and formed an “X” with her wrists.

Asked by The Associated Press what that meant, she explained: “It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

During the International Olympic Committee’s press briefing Monday morning, spokesman Mark Adams said the IOC was in contact with the USOPC regarding the episode.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says shot putter Raven Saunders’ gesture during her medals ceremony “was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration.”

The USOPC confirmed that it was “in discussion” with the IOC and World Athletics, which governs the sport. World Athletics President Seb Coe has previously said he didn’t anticipate sanctioning demonstrations if the decision were left up to the federation.

The USOPC has stated it will not sanction athletes who demonstrate on the podium. The IOC reviewed its long-standing policy but kept the rule in place that bars demonstrations on the medals stand.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson...
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Additionally, the NWS has issued a heat advisory for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Beaufort and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat warning issued for Charleston Co., advisory for rest of Lowcountry
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
U.S. Air Force Capt. Raymond Zheng was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday, base...
Joint Base identifies deceased airman
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Silver for Saunders in Tokyo

Latest News

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
The House Chamber of the Texas Capitol is shown in Austin. A group of the state's Republicans...
Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors
The crash was reported on Ashley River Road between Bees Ferry Road and Glendale Drive.
Crews clear crash on Ashley River Road bridge
The massive bill is the result of months of negotiation with Democrats and Republicans finally...
Lawmakers finalize text of $1 trillion infrastructure bill