SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office say the University of South...
S.C. Attorney General’s Office says UofSC violating law by requiring masks at campus buildings
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge