Authorities identified man killed in Ladson area accident

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a vehicle accident in the Ladson area.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 26-year-old Cody Mull from North Charleston died on Sunday at 12:29 a.m. in a single vehicle crash on Lincolnville Road at Ladson Road.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

