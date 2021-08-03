SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities identified man killed in Ladson area accident

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a vehicle accident in the Ladson area.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 26-year-old Cody Mull from North Charleston died on Sunday at 12:29 a.m. in a single vehicle crash on Lincolnville Road at Ladson Road.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide

Latest News

Trident Tech
Trident Technical College will no longer require masks on campus after attorney general opinion
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he is quarantining after being around a Medal of Honor...
Mount Pleasant mayor quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Darian Meggett, along with his lawyer and members of the Racial Justice Network during a news...
Man files lawsuit alleging assault by North Charleston arresting officer; NCPD releases video of arrest
Beaufort County, Charleston County, inland and tidal areas of Berkeley County and coastal...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in effect for Lowcountry counties