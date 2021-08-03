Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office urges public to attend National Night Out

SC Lottery
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is planning to host their annual National Night Out to bring the community and law enforcement agencies together.

There will be first responders from several different agencies, along with food, music, K-9 demonstrations and more on Tuesday night. National Night Out is Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office biggest event of the year.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Katt Whetstone says the event is about creating relationships with the community.

“A lot of times families, children, and our citizens, they only get to see us on their worst days,” Whetstone said. “This is our opportunity to be with them in a positive light, build those relationships, mentor our youth, and it’s a huge platform nationally to encourage this positive relationship.”

The Pineridge Fire Department will be partnering with the sheriff’s office to host the ‘Night Out’ at the Nexton Community Center located at 104 Greeting house Road.

The event is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

