SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. Deputies: National Night Out is more important than ever

Together with the Town of James Island Sheriff's Patrol and Neighborhood Council, the...
Together with the Town of James Island Sheriff's Patrol and Neighborhood Council, the Charleston County Sheriff's office is hosting their annual National Night Out.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agencies across the country are celebrating National Night Out to bring communities together with their law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office plans to take part in the celebration, even though several agencies have postponed their plans for weather.

The relationship between the community and law enforcement agencies has been a major topic of discussion over the last year, which is why Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain William White says National Night Out is more important than ever.

“This has probably been a tough year for law enforcement,” White said. “In reference to some situations that happened. And this is a way, first and foremost, to try to reimplement trust.”

Together with the Town of James Island Sheriff’s Patrol and Neighborhood Council, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual National Night Out. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at James Island Town Hall.

White says they want to build a strong relationship with the community because they depend on the community to get information. He says events like this help break down the invisible barriers between law enforcement and the community.

“They see us and there’s automatically these barriers that go up. When the truth of the matter is we’re human just like they are and we’re part of the community.”

The sheriff’s office also planned to also host the event with North Charleston Police Department, but that event is now postponed due to possible storms.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
Two women, man dead after S.C. shooting; deputies searching for person of interest
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier

Latest News

Cpl. Katt Whetstone with Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the event is about creating...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office urges public to attend National Night Out
Dorchester County, Beaufort County, Charleston County, inland and tidal areas of Berkeley...
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch in effect for Lowcountry counties
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
A new lawsuit was filed Monday in the case of a former Charleston County School District...
New Lawsuit filed against Charleston Co. Schools, district officials in child molestation case