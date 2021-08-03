Charleston Co. Deputies: National Night Out is more important than ever

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agencies across the country are celebrating National Night Out to bring communities together with their law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office plans to take part in the celebration, even though several agencies have postponed their plans for weather.

The relationship between the community and law enforcement agencies has been a major topic of discussion over the last year, which is why Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain William White says National Night Out is more important than ever.

“This has probably been a tough year for law enforcement,” White said. “In reference to some situations that happened. And this is a way, first and foremost, to try to reimplement trust.”

Together with the Town of James Island Sheriff’s Patrol and Neighborhood Council, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual National Night Out. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at James Island Town Hall.

White says they want to build a strong relationship with the community because they depend on the community to get information. He says events like this help break down the invisible barriers between law enforcement and the community.

“They see us and there’s automatically these barriers that go up. When the truth of the matter is we’re human just like they are and we’re part of the community.”

The sheriff’s office also planned to also host the event with North Charleston Police Department, but that event is now postponed due to possible storms.

