Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits USS Charleston in Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (WCSC) - The U.S. Navy says U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday visited the USS Charleston during his visit to Guam.

The USS Charleston is a Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship currently in Guam.

The Navy said the visit on the USS Charleston was part of Gilday’s larger trip to Joint Region Marianas and Naval Base Guam, both located in the North Pacific Ocean.

During his visit on July 30, Gilday was joined by Joint Region Marianas Commander, Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, the Navy says.

Gilday engaged with Charleston crew and personnel and discussed Naval Expeditionary Force integration, Naval Strike Missile capabilities, exercising with allies and partners, and a Sailor-centric maintenance model.

”Charleston’s deployment exemplifies the reliability and capability that we see in our [Littoral Combat Ship],” said Gilday. “With the naval strike missile and the naval expeditionary forces integration, they bring deterrence and lethality to the region.”

Sailors demonstrated the abilities of a drone called the Mk 18 Mod 1 Swordfish. It is an unmanned underwater vehicle and they showed how Littoral Combat Ships and Expeditionary Forces continue to forge new ways to integrate in U.S. Fleet.

The Navy says the USS Charleston is undergoing a planned maintenance availability and Charleston Gold Crew Commander Joseph Burgon highlighted the value of the crew’s ability to use a Sailor-centric maintenance model.

”Hosting Admiral Gilday aboard Charleston was an honor, and gave Gold Crew the opportunity to highlight all the capabilities that [Littoral Combat Ship] bring to the region,” said Burgon. “From increasing maintenance efficiency, to developing innovative ways to better leverage these capabilities, the [Littoral Combat Ship] is accomplishing great things in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we’re proud to share our successes with CNO.”

The USS Charleston is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region. The Navy says their goal is to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability. The Navy says those are the key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

