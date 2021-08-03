SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Edisto Beach mayor to resign

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After six years in office, the mayor of Edisto Beach will be resigning this week.

Mayor Jane Darby said by phone that her last day leading the Colleton County town will be Thursday.

Darby explained that she is leaving her position because of health reasons.

A special election to determine Darby’s replacement will be held at a date that has not yet been determined, according to Edisto Beach Town Administrator Iris Hill.

Hill added that Mayor Pro Tempore Crawford Moore will take Darby’s place in the interim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2399 new...
SC health department reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

VIDEO: UofSC backs out of mask policy
VIDEO: UofSC backs out of mask policy
Pastides said the only reason he was not enforcing the mask mandate was because the law got...
UofSC backs out of mask policy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Congressman Clyburn announces nearly $3 million in African American Civil Rights Grants
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Edisto Beach mayor to resign