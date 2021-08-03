Edisto Beach mayor to resign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After six years in office, the mayor of Edisto Beach will be resigning this week.

Mayor Jane Darby said by phone that her last day leading the Colleton County town will be Thursday.

Darby explained that she is leaving her position because of health reasons.

A special election to determine Darby’s replacement will be held at a date that has not yet been determined, according to Edisto Beach Town Administrator Iris Hill.

Hill added that Mayor Pro Tempore Crawford Moore will take Darby’s place in the interim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.