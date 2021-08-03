SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watches in Effect Today

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential of heavy rain that could cause localized flooding this afternoon and evening. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the area running from noon until midnight. Several rounds of rain are possible today with isolated locations seeing enough heavy rainfall to cause flooding concerns. Widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time. Peeks of sunshine are likely today but overall more clouds than sun are expected. The clouds will assist in holding down the temperatures today. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s, nearly 10 degrees below average for early August.

We’ll likely see a drop off in the chance of rain Wednesday but a few downpours will stay in the forecast through the end of the week. A transition toward a more typical summer pattern with more sun and less rain will occur over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

