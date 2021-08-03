SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch in effect for Lowcountry counties

Dorchester County, Beaufort County, Charleston County, inland and tidal areas of Berkeley...
Dorchester County, Beaufort County, Charleston County, inland and tidal areas of Berkeley County and inland and coastal areas of Colleton County are all listed as areas that need to be vigilant of flooding, the NWS said.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flood watch has be called after forecasts predicted heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

The National Weather Service says the flash flood watch will be in effect from Noon Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

Dorchester County, Beaufort County, Charleston County, inland and tidal areas of Berkeley County and inland and coastal areas of Colleton County are all listed as areas that need to be vigilant of flooding, the NWS said.

Weather officials say numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will hit portions of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia this afternoon into this evening.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible. Officials say the highest amounts will drop along and east of I-95, including both the Charleston and Savannah Metro Areas.

Some of this rain will fall in a period of less than 3 hours, which the NWS says could lead to areas of flash flooding.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

