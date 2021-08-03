SC Lottery
Man files lawsuit alleging assault by North Charleston arresting officer

Darian Meggett, along with his lawyer and members of the Racial Justice Network during a news...
Darian Meggett, along with his lawyer and members of the Racial Justice Network during a news conference in front of North Charleston City Hall(Live 5 News)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who claims he was injured during an arrest by a North Charleston police officer last month is suing for assault and battery.

Darin Meggett was pulled over on July 1 for a traffic infraction, according to his lawyer, Brian Mickelsen.

“Mr. Meggett got out of his vehicle with his hands in the air in a very non-resistant, not-threatening manner; entirely compliant,” Mickelsen said.  “For some reason, unprovoked, this officer tackled him to the ground, slammed him against the hood.”

He said Meggett suffered severe injuries to his neck and back and required surgeries. When requested, neither Mickelsen, nor the North Charleston Police Department, provided Live 5 News with the body camera footage of the incident.

Meggett faces two drug charges related to the incident. 

He previously filed a lawsuit against the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for injuries he allegedly sustained in a transport van in 2019.  That lawsuit is pending.

