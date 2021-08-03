Lawyers for man who claims Orangeburg officer stomped on his head holding press conference

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for a man who claims an Orangeburg police officer stomped on his head is holding a news conference to talk about the attack.

This comes after new video was released of the confrontation between the 58-year-old man and former Orangeburg police Officer David Dukes who is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Attorneys say Clarence Gailyard was stomped on the head by Dukes as he was attempting to comply with Dukes’ commands on July 26. According to the Associated Press, Gailyard’s attorneys say his client has pins and rods in his legs.

“There’s only one thing I want the community to do, and that’s change,” Gailyard said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

An arrest warrant provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division states Dukes had responded to a call on Colleton Street in Orangeburg and made contact with the victim and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Investigators said Dukes then approached the victim, who was in a defenseless position on his hand and knees, and raised his right leg and “forcibly stomped with his boot on the the victim’s neck and/or head area.” According to SLED, the force of the blow caused the victim’s head to strike the concrete.

The AP reported that Dukes became angry he moved too slow getting to the ground.

The affidavit states the victim suffered a contusion to his forehead and was transported to the hospital.

