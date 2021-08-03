Mount Pleasant mayor quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

MOUTN PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he is quarantining after being around a Medal of Honor winner who just tested positive for COVID-19.

Haynie tweeted that he was with Major General James Livingston on Friday. Livingston, who is fully vaccinated, then tested positive on Sunday.

The mayor says he is awaiting his test results and is vaccinated. Haynie says the general says he’s fine and told people to “Get the shot & exercise. Stay fit.”

