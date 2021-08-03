SC Lottery
Multiple criminal jury trials in Charleston County on the docket next week

By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been nearly a year and a half since Charleston County has held a criminal jury trial all the way to a verdict. Now the county has multiple criminal jury trials on the docket beginning next week, and both defense attorneys and the solicitor’s office are gearing up for the proceedings.

Charleston County’s Chief Deputy Clerk of Court Eddie Haselden says there have been civil trials held and there have been other legal proceedings like hearings and plea deals. According to court records, however, there have been no criminal cases that have gone through the entire jury trial process since Spring of 2020.

In November, the South Carolina Supreme Court Justice issued an order to allow jury trials to resume. In emails with Haselden, he said there been have been three criminal jury trials scheduled since November, but those trials were either continued or the defendant pleaded guilty when the case was called.

Defense attorney Keith Bolus has a client on the docket for the week of Aug.16.

He said there is a case backlog, which is an issue made worse by the pandemic.

“The backlog is there,” he said. “I don’t know how or when they’re going to be able to ease that up. [With] their protocols there now, they’re only going to try one case per week. There are literally hundreds, if not thousands of trials. So if you do the math, if you try one every week, that’s only 52 every year.”

Bolus said it is crucial to be able to move cases through the trial process once again.

“If you don’t have to have the ability to try cases, as far as the states concerned, you’re not going to move anything,” he said. “Then there will be less inclination for people to plead guilty if there’s never going to be a trial.”

Haselden said the judicial process is moving slowly because all trials and other proceedings have to take place in one courtroom, in accordance with the Chief Justice’s COVID protocols.

Next week’s docket for criminal jury trials includes two criminal sexual conduct cases and one DUI. The docket for the week of August 16 is made up of three murder trials.

