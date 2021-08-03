SC Lottery
RiverDogs’ Hernandez Honored as Low-A East Player of the Week

By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Heriberto Hernandez was named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week of July 26-August 1, per a Minor League Baseball announcement on Monday. Hernandez joins Curtis Mead (twice) and Brett Wisely as members of the RiverDogs to have received recognition as player of the week this season. John Doxakis, Andrew Gross and Trey Cumbie have all received the weekly honor on the pitching side.

During last week’s series against Columbia, Hernandez played in all six games against the Fireflies, posting a .571 batting average. He collected three doubles, three home runs and seven runs batted in, while working six walks and scoring eight runs. In game two of a doubleheader on Tuesday, Hernandez hit two home runs and drove in three.

Hernandez’s big week moved him into a tie for the team lead with ten home runs. He is also tied for second in the Low-A East with 55 runs scored and tied for third with 49 walks. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .260 with 25 extra-base hits and 40 runs batted in.

The native of the Dominican Republic was originally signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in 2017. In 2019, Hernandez was dominant in the Arizona Fall League, leading the circuit in hits, extra-base hits, RBI and total bases. The Rays acquired Hernandez as one of the prospects in the Nate Lowe trade in December. He is currently ranked as the #10 prospect in the Tampa Bay farm system by MLB Pipeline.

Hernandez and the RiverDogs will be back in action on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park when they host the Augusta GreenJackets in game one of a six-game series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Fans are invited to bring their dogs with them every Tuesday as part of Dog Day presented by Island Coastal Lager with $2 hot dogs and beer. It is also National Night Out with the Charleston Police Department at The Joe. There will be several emergency vehicles at the stadium, a police dunk tank and a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog.

