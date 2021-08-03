SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S.C. Attorney General’s Office says UofSC violating law by requiring masks at campus buildings

Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office say the University of South...
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office say the University of South Carolina’s requirement that people wear face coverings at all campus buildings is in violation of the law.(UofSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office say the University of South Carolina’s requirement that people wear face coverings at all campus buildings is in violation of the law.

The university announced last week that face coverings are required at all times inside of campus buildings unless a student is inside their residence hall room, a private office, or eating inside dining facilities.

On Monday, Wilson wrote a letter to UofSC Interim President Harris Pastides stating that the university could not mandate this particular face mask requirement and cited a proviso in the state budget which prohibits mandatory wearing of masks at colleges that receive appropriated funds.

“Accordingly, it is important that the University not only abide by the Provisos but that it protect the constitutional liberty of students, faculty, and staff,” Wilson said in the letter.

In addition, Wilson asked for clarification from the university regarding vaccinations, and that they are not currently imposing a policy requiring one.

According to its Fall semester guidelines, returning UofSC students who live on or off campus must either provide a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test, a proof of prior positive COVID-19 infections within the last 90 days, or a completed COVID-19 vaccination record.

“We do not read this Policy as either requiring vaccinations or in coercing them. Thus, we do not believe the Provisos are violated by the testing Policy. Please confirm the University is not imposing a Policy requiring vaccinations,” Wilson said in the letter to Pastides.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant

Latest News

Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
Two women, man dead after S.C. shooting; deputies searching for person of interest
The National Retail Federation estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on...
Parent Survival Guide: School supply savings and bargains