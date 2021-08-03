SC health department reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Sunday.

The report included 1,651confirmed cases and 414 probable cases. The report also included two confirmed deaths with one in Berkeley County and the other in Williamsburg County.

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 200, while Dorchester County reported 145 and Berkeley County reported 112. Richland County had the highest total at 238 cases.

Today, DHEC announced 2065 new cases of COVID-19 (1651 confirmed, 414 probable), 2 new deaths (2 confirmed, 0 probable), and a percent positive of 19.7%. See today's updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at https://t.co/d0PzSPvRgJ. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) August 3, 2021

The numbers are based on the latest results from 20,910 tests, with a 19.7% positive rate.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,741. There were 1,176 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.5 million COVID-19 tests.







