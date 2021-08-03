Trident Technical College will no longer require masks on campus after attorney general opinion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Trident Technical College say they will no longer require masks on campus after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion on the subject.

“S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion Aug. 2 stating that although S.C. Budget Proviso 117.90 is “ambiguous” and “inartfully worded,” the legislature’s intent was to prohibit mask mandates at colleges and universities,” Trident officials said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The statement says that based on Wilson’s interpretation of the proviso, effective immediately the college will no longer require mask use anywhere on campus except in those areas where it is required by state or federal regulations like health clinics.

“The college still strongly encourages all students, employees and visitors to wear masks while indoors on campus and to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during this time of high virus transmission in our community,” Trident officials said.

