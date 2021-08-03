SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trident Technical College will no longer require masks on campus after attorney general opinion

Trident Tech
Trident Tech(Google Maps)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Trident Technical College say they will no longer require masks on campus after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion on the subject.

“S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion Aug. 2 stating that although S.C. Budget Proviso 117.90 is “ambiguous” and “inartfully worded,” the legislature’s intent was to prohibit mask mandates at colleges and universities,” Trident officials said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The statement says that based on Wilson’s interpretation of the proviso, effective immediately the college will no longer require mask use anywhere on campus except in those areas where it is required by state or federal regulations like health clinics.

“The college still strongly encourages all students, employees and visitors to wear masks while indoors on campus and to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during this time of high virus transmission in our community,” Trident officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Heather Marie Davis
N. Charleston Police looking to question woman about homicide

Latest News

The publisher and editor of the Charleston Chronicle James “Jim” French has passed away.
Publisher, editor of The Charleston Chronicle passes away
It has been nearly a year and a half since Charleston County has held a criminal jury trial all...
Multiple criminal jury trials in Charleston County on the docket next week
Beaufort County, Charleston County, inland and tidal areas of Berkeley County and coastal...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in effect for Lowcountry counties
VIDEO - FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in effect for Lowcountry counties
VIDEO - FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in effect for Lowcountry counties
VIDEO: Multiple criminal jury trials in Charleston County on the docket next week
VIDEO: Multiple criminal jury trials in Charleston County on the docket next week