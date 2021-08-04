Adult and 8-year-old child killed in North Charleston mobile home fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials said a 61-year-old and an 8-year-old child died in a house fire in North Charleston. The fire happened on July 31 at a home on Kraft Avenue.

At 4:21 a.m., emergency operators received a call about a fire at the address, and were told that there were people inside. North Charleston Fire Department officials said when arriving responders arrived they found a mobile home fully involved in fire.

Firefighters found two victims inside and transferred them to Charleston County EMS who determined they could not be resuscitated. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.

According to NCFD officials, following this fire, Charleston County now leads the state in fire fatalities for 2021. North Charleston fire officials said the home did not have smoke alarms.

“The victim’s family wants to share with the community the importance of having smoke alarms in your home,” NCFD officials said.

“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” says Chief Bulanow. “Smoke alarms can make the difference between life and death.”

“Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas. Smoke alarms over 10 years old should be replaced,” NCFD officials said. “Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.