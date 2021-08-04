SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Adult and 8-year-old child killed in North Charleston mobile home fire

Emergency officials said a 61-year-old and an 8-year-old child died in a house fire in North...
Emergency officials said a 61-year-old and an 8-year-old child died in a house fire in North Charleston. The fire happened on July 31 at a home on Kraft Avenue.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials said a 61-year-old and an 8-year-old child died in a house fire in North Charleston. The fire happened on July 31 at a home on Kraft Avenue.

At 4:21 a.m., emergency operators received a call about a fire at the address, and were told that there were people inside. North Charleston Fire Department officials said when arriving responders arrived they found a mobile home fully involved in fire.

Firefighters found two victims inside and transferred them to Charleston County EMS who determined they could not be resuscitated. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.

According to NCFD officials, following this fire, Charleston County now leads the state in fire fatalities for 2021. North Charleston fire officials said the home did not have smoke alarms.

“The victim’s family wants to share with the community the importance of having smoke alarms in your home,” NCFD officials said.

“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” says Chief Bulanow. “Smoke alarms can make the difference between life and death.”

“Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas. Smoke alarms over 10 years old should be replaced,” NCFD officials said. “Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
The press conference comes after new video was released of the confrontation between the...
Lawyer requesting all body camera footage be released in Orangeburg assault case

Latest News

The city of Charleston’s Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation has...
Special commission releases recommendations to address racial injustice and racial inequity in Charleston
Planners are calling it the Sea Island Project and they say the new ER would serve residents of...
MUSC plans ER serving Kiawah, Seabrook, Johns Island
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID