Community Resource Center host grocery, hygiene product giveaway

The Community Resource Center says they will be distributing groceries and hygiene products.
The Community Resource Center says they will be distributing groceries and hygiene products.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is holding a giveaway in North Charleston.

The Community Resource Center says they will be distributing groceries and hygiene products.

Charity leaders say it will be held at the Community Resource Center’s location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. That is off Gullah Avenue in North Charleston.

The distribution is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

