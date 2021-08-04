Community Resource Center host grocery, hygiene product giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is holding a giveaway in North Charleston.

The Community Resource Center says they will be distributing groceries and hygiene products.

Charity leaders say it will be held at the Community Resource Center’s location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. That is off Gullah Avenue in North Charleston.

The distribution is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

